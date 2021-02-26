 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News