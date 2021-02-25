This evening in Lebanon: Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
