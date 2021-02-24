This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
