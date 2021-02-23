Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Win…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The forecast…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39…
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Look…
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's we…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Models a…