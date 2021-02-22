 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Overcast. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News