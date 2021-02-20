 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening in Lebanon: Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News