This evening in Lebanon: Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
