 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Lebanon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News