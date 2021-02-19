Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

 Skip to main content

Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

