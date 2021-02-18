 Skip to main content

Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

For the drive home in Lebanon: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

