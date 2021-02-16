 Skip to main content

Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

