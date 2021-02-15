 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

For the drive home in Lebanon: Rain likely. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Monday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Lebanon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News