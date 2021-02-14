 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News