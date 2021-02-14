Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
