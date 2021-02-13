 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening in Lebanon: Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News