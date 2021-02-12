 Skip to main content

Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Lebanon's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lebanon tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

Local Weather

