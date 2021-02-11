 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Lebanon's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News