Lebanon's evening forecast: Rain. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebanon area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an e…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcast…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. T…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it tha…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Win…
Lebanon's evening forecast: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to…
This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…