Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Lebanon

For the drive home in Lebanon: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

