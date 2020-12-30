Lebanon's evening forecast: A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Lebanon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lebanon today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecas…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lebanon today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. …
Lebanon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, w…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. The…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.