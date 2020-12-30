 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Lebanon

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Lebanon

Lebanon's evening forecast: A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News