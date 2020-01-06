WednesdayShowers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

ThursdayOvercast with rain showers at times. High near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

FridayRain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Night - Rain likely. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

SaturdayCloudy with periods of rain. High around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

SundayPeriods of rain. High 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Night - Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

MondayPeriods of rain. High 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Night - Rain and snow in the evening will become rain and snow showers in the overnight hours. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.

TuesdayCloudy with rain and snow showers. High 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Night - Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Source: www.wunderground.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments