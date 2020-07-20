Weather
WednesdayMostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

ThursdaySome clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

FridayA mainly sunny sky. High around 80F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SaturdaySunny. High 81F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SundayMainly sunny. High 88F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

MondaySunny. High 92F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

TuesdaySunny. High 93F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

