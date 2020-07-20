Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A mainly sunny sky. High around 80F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. High 81F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Mainly sunny. High 88F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Sunny. High 92F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 93F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com
