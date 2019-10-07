Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny skies. High 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 65F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High around 60F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Sunday: Showers in the early morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. High 59F. Night - Mostly cloudy, low 45F.
Monday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then partly cloudy with a high of 60F. Night - Mostly cloudy, low of 46F.
Tuesday: Showers possible in the early morning and in the afternoon. High 58F. Night - Showers, low 50F.
Source: www.wunderground.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.