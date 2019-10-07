WednesdayMainly sunny. High 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdaySunny skies. High 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

FridaySunshine and clouds mixed. High around 65F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdayMostly cloudy. High around 60F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Showers in the early morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. High 59F. Night - Mostly cloudy, low 45F.

Monday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then partly cloudy with a high of 60F. Night - Mostly cloudy, low of 46F.

Tuesday: Showers possible in the early morning and in the afternoon. High 58F. Night - Showers, low 50F.

Source: www.wunderground.com

