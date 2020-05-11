Wednesday: Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Cloudy with occasional light rain. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Thursday: Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. High 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Saturday: Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Sunday: Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then mainly cloudy late with light rain possible. High 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Monday: Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tuesday: Overcast with showers at times. High 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com
