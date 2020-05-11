Weather
WednesdayRain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Cloudy with occasional light rain. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

ThursdayCloudy. Some light rain is likely. High 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.

FridayPartly cloudy skies. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdayCloudy with rain developing later in the day. High near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

SundayShowers and thundershowers in the morning, then mainly cloudy late with light rain possible. High 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

MondayRain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

TuesdayOvercast with showers at times. High 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

