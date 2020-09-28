Wednesday: Sunny. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Night - Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: Sunny skies. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Sunday: Sun and a few passing clouds. High 73F. Winds light and variable. Night - Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Monday: Partly cloudy skies. High 74F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Tuesday: Sunny skies. High around 75F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Source: www.wunderground.com
