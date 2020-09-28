 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather
0 comments

Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

WednesdaySunny. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdayMostly sunny. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Night - Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.

FridaySunny skies. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdayMainly sunny. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

SundaySun and a few passing clouds. High 73F. Winds light and variable. Night - Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

MondayPartly cloudy skies. High 74F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.

TuesdaySunny skies. High around 75F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

Source: www.wunderground.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News