Wednesday: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High around 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sun and a few passing clouds. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High 84F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny skies. High 87F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A mainly sunny sky. High 89F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High 89F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com
