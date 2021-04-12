Wednesday: Sunny. High 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 77F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.

Sunday: Sunshine. High 78F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. High 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.