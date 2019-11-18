Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. High 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Night - Generally fair. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Sunday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Monday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tuesday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Source: www.wunderground.com
