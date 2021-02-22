Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. High around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Thursday: Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Friday: Rain likely. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Night - Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Saturday: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Sunday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Monday: Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
