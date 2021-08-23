 Skip to main content

Weather
Weather

WednesdayPartly cloudy skies. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdaySun and a few passing clouds. High around 80F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High 78F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SaturdayMainly sunny. High around 85F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

SundaySunny. High 91F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

MondaySunny skies. High 82F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

TuesdayMainly sunny. High 78F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

 
 
