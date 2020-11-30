Wednesday: A mainly sunny sky. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Night - Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Saturday: Sunny. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Sunday: Mainly sunny. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Monday: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Tuesday: Overcast with showers at times. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Source: www.wunderground.com
