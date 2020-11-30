 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather
0 comments

Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

WednesdayA mainly sunny sky. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdayPartly cloudy skies. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.

FridayA few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Night - Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdaySunny. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.

SundayMainly sunny. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.

MondayGenerally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

TuesdayOvercast with showers at times. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News