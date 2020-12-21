 Skip to main content

WednesdaySun and a few passing clouds. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Night - Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.

FridayShowers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

SaturdayA steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Night - A few showers in the evening, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

SundayMainly cloudy. High near 45F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.

MondaySunshine and clouds mixed. High near 45F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

TuesdayCloudy with showers. High near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

