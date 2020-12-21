Wednesday: Sun and a few passing clouds. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Night - Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Saturday: A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Night - A few showers in the evening, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Sunday: Mainly cloudy. High near 45F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Monday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 45F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers. High near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Source: www.wunderground.com
