Wednesday: Sunny skies. High 79F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 78F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy. High 74F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 74F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 78F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Monday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Generally fair. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Source: www.wunderground.com