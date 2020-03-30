Weather
Wednesday: Occasional light rain. High 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

ThursdayOvercast with rain showers at times. High 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.

FridayMostly cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

SaturdayOvercast with rain showers at times. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

SundayOvercast with rain showers at times. High 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

MondayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tuesday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

