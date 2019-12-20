WednesdayMostly cloudy. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy with a few showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

ThursdayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

FridayCloudy with occasional rain showers. High near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

SaturdayCloudy with occasional rain showers. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

SundayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

MondayCloudy with occasional rain showers. High around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with a few showers. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

TuesdayOvercast with showers at times. High around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

