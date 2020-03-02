Wednesday: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High around 55F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Friday: Occasional light rain. High 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Saturday: Cloudy with showers. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Sunday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 53F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Monday: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Source: www.wunderground.com