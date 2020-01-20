Wednesday: Cloudy with occasional light rain. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Thursday: Periods of rain. High 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Night - Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Friday: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Saturday: Cloudy with showers. High near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Sunday: Cloudy with showers. High 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Monday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers. High 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
