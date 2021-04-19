Wednesday: A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Saturday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Sunday: Cloudy with showers. High 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.