 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather
0 comments

Weather

WednesdayA mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdayConsiderable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

FridayPartly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

SaturdayOvercast with rain showers at times. High 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

SundayCloudy with showers. High 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

MondayCloudy with occasional rain showers. High 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

TuesdayCloudy with a few showers. High 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Video: The Barn at Hickory Station
Local

Video: The Barn at Hickory Station

  • Updated

Alex Hovelsrud, with his dad Brian Hovelsrud, talks about the options at the Barn at Hickory Station in North Albany. "You'll never go hungry …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News