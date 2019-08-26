WEDNESDAY: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High around 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Sun and a few passing clouds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
SATURDAY: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, high 80F. Night - Mostly clear, low 57f.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, high 77F. Night - Clear, low 55F.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, high 78F. Night - Mostly clear, low 56F.
Source: www.wunderground.com
