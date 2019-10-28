WednesdayMainly sunny. High 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdayPlentiful sunshine. High around 55F. Winds light and variable. Night - Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.

FridayA mainly sunny sky. High 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdayPartly cloudy. High 58F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 57F. Night - Partly cloudy, low 38F.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 57F. Night - Partly cloudy, low 38F.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. High 56F. Night - Mostly clear, low 37F.

Source: www.wunderground.com.

