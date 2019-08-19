WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
THURSDAY: Sun and a few passing clouds. High 77F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 84F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High 84F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Sunny, high 81F. Night - Clear, low 56F.
MONDAY: Sunny, high 81F. Night - Clear, low 56F.
TUESDAY: Sunny, high 88F. Night - Clear, low 59F.
Source: www.wunderground.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.