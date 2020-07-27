Wednesday: Sunny skies. High 92F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. High around 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 83F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High near 85F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sun and a few passing clouds. High 83F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 82F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com
