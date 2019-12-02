WednesdayMainly cloudy. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Night - Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdayMostly cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Friday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

SaturdayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

SundayPartly to mostly cloudy. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.

MondaySunshine and clouds mixed. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy with a few showers. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

TuesdayCloudy with occasional showers. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Source: www.wundergound.com 

 
