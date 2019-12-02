Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Night - Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Friday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Saturday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Monday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy with a few showers. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Tuesday: Cloudy with occasional showers. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Source: www.wundergound.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.