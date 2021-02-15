Wednesday: Considerable cloudiness. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Night - Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Friday: Rain showers in the morning then thundershowers in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Saturday: Cloudy with showers. High 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Sunday: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Monday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tuesday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Source: www.wunderground.com