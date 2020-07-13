Wednesday: Sunny skies. High 87F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 85F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 80F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 82F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A mainly sunny sky. High 89F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A mainly sunny sky. High 93F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 92F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com
