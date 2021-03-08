 Skip to main content

Weather

WednesdayCloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdaySunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 53F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.

Friday: A few clouds from time to time. High 58F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdayPartly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

SundayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.

MondayCloudy with rain and snow showers in the morning. Partial clearing in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.

TuesdayPartly cloudy skies. High 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. High 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

