Wednesday: Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.

Thursday: Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 53F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.

Friday: A few clouds from time to time. High 58F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.

Saturday: Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Sunday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.