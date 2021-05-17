 Skip to main content

Weather

  • Updated
WednesdayPartly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdayPartly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

FridayMostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 70F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

SaturdaySunshine and clouds mixed. High 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

SundayCloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

MondayMostly cloudy. High around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

TuesdayPartly cloudy skies. High 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

