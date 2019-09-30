WednesdayA mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 62F. Winds light and variable. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

ThursdayCloudy with occasional rain showers. High near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

FridayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdaySunshine and clouds mixed. High 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 68F. Night - Mostly clear, low 50F.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 67F. Night - Showers, low 51F. 

Tuesday: Showers, high 60F. Night - Showers, low, 47F.

Source: www.wunderground.com

