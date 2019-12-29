Wednesday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Thursday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Friday: Cloudy with showers. High 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Saturday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Sunday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Monday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tuesday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
