Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Friday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Saturday: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Sunday: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Source: www.wunderground.com
