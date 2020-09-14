 Skip to main content
WednesdayPartly cloudy. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdayVariable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

FridayOvercast with rain showers at times. High near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

SaturdayCloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.

SundaySome clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

MondayGenerally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.

TuesdayPartly cloudy. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.

Source: www.wunderground.com

