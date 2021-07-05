 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather
0 comments

Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

WednesdayPartly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

ThursdaySome clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

FridaySunny skies. High around 95F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

SaturdayA mainly sunny sky. High 94F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SundayA mainly sunny sky. High 91F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

MondayA mainly sunny sky. High near 90F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

TuesdaySunny. High 89F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News