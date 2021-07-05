Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny skies. High around 95F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A mainly sunny sky. High 94F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: A mainly sunny sky. High 91F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: A mainly sunny sky. High near 90F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 89F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.