Wednesday: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Overcast. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Overcast. High 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Friday
: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Saturday: Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Sunday: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with showers at times. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Monday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tuesday: Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.